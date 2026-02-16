Putin confirms participation in EAEU summit, state visit to Kazakhstan in May

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit scheduled for late May and accepted an invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service said.

Kazakhstan holds the EAEU chairmanship this year. According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader "confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana at the end of May."

"Tokayev invited the Russian president to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan tied to this event," the statement notes. "The invitation was gratefully accepted."

The Kremlin informed that, among other things, the countries' leaders also discussed "topical issues on the international agenda" and "agreed to remain in close contact."

Tokayev paid a state visit – the highest diplomatic level, allowed only once per term – to Russia in November, where he invited his Russian counterpart to pay a return visit to his country.