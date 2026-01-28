Rubio to meet with Machado at Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Venezuelan opposition representative Maria Corina Machado at the US Department of State on Wednesday.

As follows from Rubio’s work schedule, the meeting will take place at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT). The topic of the meeting was not disclosed. The talks will be held behind closed doors, with no official photo session planned.

US President Donald Trump met with Machado on January 15. According to the White House, the goal of the meeting was "to talk basics." On January 22, Trump said he held a phone conversation with Machado.

On January 3, Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6. Meanwhile, US President Trump said that Washington would temporarily "run" Venezuela.