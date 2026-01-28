Zubr system effectively counters small UAVs — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Zubr system for the protection of infrastructure from drones has demonstrated high effectiveness against small targets, said Rostec Arms Cluster Industrial Director, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev.

"The Zubr system was developed by specialists from our High-Precision Systems. It independently detects a drone and automatically tracks it. The operator only needs to decide and give the command to engage. During testing, the system demonstrated high effectiveness against small and high-speed targets," Ozdoyev noted.

The Zubr system is equipped with four modules, a control center, and its own radar station. The systems have already been put on alert to protect infrastructure facilities.