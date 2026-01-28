Israel seeks to use US to upend Iran, but Trump not ready to play that game — expert

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Israel seeks to use the Americans to destabilize Iran, but US President Donald Trump is not ready to continue down the path of escalation, Lana Ravandi-Fadai, head of the Eastern Cultural Center at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, said.

"Iran is a powerful country and a strong state; but even though it is solid and strong enough, I still think that Israel won’t leave Iran alone but will keep coming up with dirty games to overthrow its government," the analyst pointed out at a Valdai Discussion Club event.

The expert believes that Israel "will use the United States in hopes that Iran will erupt like a volcano." "It’s not so important for them to bring a puppet to power that will serve the interests of the US and Israel as to divide Iran. And they will do all they can to achieve that," Ravandi-Fadai pointed out. "However, as for the military buildup around Iran, it seems to me that this does not necessarily mean that Trump is ready to move forward right now and actually unleash a war," she noted.

The expert emphasized that Trump had changed his tune on Iran over the previous couple of days. According to Ravandi-Fadai, the US leader is increasingly saying that Iran is willing to engage in talks and that the US has already won, a sign she reads as him wanting to ease tensions.

Trump said a while ago that the US had sent major forces to the region and was keeping an eye on Iran. The US president warned earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Iran.