Trump reports 'very good' developments around Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described developments in the Ukrainian settlement process as "very good" following talks in Abu Dhabi.

"We are looking at some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia," he said, responding to a question from TASS during a conversation with journalists on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of his departure for a working trip to Des Moines, Iowa.

"Very good things are happening on Ukraine and Russia," the US leader added, without providing details. He did not directly answer a question about whether the idea of a personal meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest is being reconsidered.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 24, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks this week.