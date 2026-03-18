Europe lacks strong leaders, Orban says

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. Europe has virtually no strong leaders, and the current system, which relies heavily on institutions, does not function well in times of crises, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with GB News.

"We don't have enough that kind of leader at this moment in Europe," Orban pointed out.

According to him, "in Europe the general conviction is that strong leader is a bad thing, because strong leader represents danger. The good thing is institutions, because institutions can run the countries and the job of a leader and politicians is nothing else, just to manage the institutions, which is totally mistaken."

"When the crises are coming up and dilemmas appear on the horizon, somebody should make decisions. Institutions will never, because [only] a human being can decide certain things, by his own values, principles, personal courage and so on. So when troubles are coming, we need leaders, not institutions. Somebody who is strong enough, brave enough, and ready to take the responsibility for the decision," the Hungarian prime minister believes.