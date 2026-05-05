Burevestnik volunteer fighters destroy Ukraine’s Martian-2 attack UAVs

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Burevestnik separate unmanned systems regiment of Russia’s Battlegroup South’s Volunteer Corps have destroyed Ukraine’s new Swiftbeat Hornet (Martian-2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"UAV crews from the Burevestnik separate unmanned systems regiment of the Battlegroup South Volunteer Corps have successfully intercepted and destroyed Swiftbeat Hornet (Martian-2) attack UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces. These drones are used by Ukrainian troops for autonomous search and engagement of targets, which makes them especially dangerous on the front lines," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that, despite the use of automatic aiming algorithms in the Martian-2 UAVs, all the devices were promptly detected, intercepted, and destroyed before reaching their intended deployment area.