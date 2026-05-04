Europe must respond to pressure from US president in united fashion — British PM

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. European countries must respond collectively to pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated while speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

"We cannot deny that some of the alliances that we have come to rely on are not in the place we would want them to be. There is more tension in the alliances than there should be and it's very important that we therefore face up to this as a group of countries together," the head of the British government emphasized as quoted by The Guardian.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly expressed doubts about the appropriateness of US membership in NATO. He has criticized NATO member states, including Great Britain, for their unwillingness to participate in the US military operation against Iran.