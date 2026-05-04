THE HAGUE, May 4. /TASS/. "Refugees" from Ukraine, fleeing the Kiev authorities and staying in the Netherlands, are behind the attempted disruption of the annual "Immortal Regiment" memorial event in Amsterdam, the Russian Embassy in the kingdom told TASS.

"As far as we know, this year's commemorative event was organized primarily by Dutch citizens through the 'Platform for Peace and Solidarity.' Those who tried to disrupt the gathering were not subjects of the kingdom, but an openly Nazi group of Ukrainian 'refugees' who are themselves hiding from the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime on Dutch soil," the diplomatic mission reported. The embassy added that the display of neo-Nazi flags by the attackers clearly shows who the Dutch authorities have "given shelter to." "This creates a completely surreal picture: Bandera supporters and Hitler admirers, hosted by local authorities, threaten Dutch citizens in the main square of the country," the diplomatic mission concluded.

During the "Immortal Regiment" memorial march in Amsterdam, about 10 aggressively minded men in black masks shouted neo-Nazi and Russophobic slogans, and held signs with offensive inscriptions and caricatures. They pursued the participants of the event, trying to break into the procession and obstruct it. Despite this, with a police escort, the participants of the event managed to carry portraits of heroes of the Great Patriotic War through the central streets of the Dutch capital.