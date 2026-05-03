La France Insoumise founder Melenchon announces his presidential bid

PARIS, May 3. /TASS/. Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of La France Insoumise (or France Unbowed) left-wing party, has said that he plans to run for French president in 2027.

"Yes, I am a candidate," he told the TF1 television channel.

According to Melenchon, his key rival will be a candidate from the National Rally far-right party, either the party’s leader Jordan Bardella or its parliamentary faction leader Marine Le Pen.

Melenchon garnered 22% of votes at the latest presidential election, finishing third after incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 2027. A concrete date has not yet been announced, but it is to be set from 20 to 35 days before Macron’s office term expires on May 13, 2027. If neither of the candidates manage to win more than 50% of votes in the first round, a runoff election will be held two weeks later.

Under the country’s constitution, Macron cannot run for president again after his second term expires.