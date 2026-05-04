Defeat in November elections to force Trump to toughen stance on EU, NATO — media

BRUSSELS, May 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may scale back support for Ukraine and increase pressure on NATO and European Union countries if Republicans lose ground in the November midterm elections, Politico reported, citing a European official.

According to the source, Trump could take such steps to regain the support of his core electorate. The official added that there is a risk of a further deterioration in the US position toward NATO.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany. According to him, the withdrawal is expected to be completed within six to 12 months.

On April 29, Trump said that the US was considering reducing its troop presence in Germany and would soon make a decision. On April 30, responding to reporters’ questions, he suggested that troop levels could also be reduced in Italy and Spain.

The US leader did not specify the reasons for a potential drawdown, but the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s military campaign against Tehran, pointing to the absence of a clear strategy.

On April 28, Trump accused Merz of considering it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons.