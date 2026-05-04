Some 15,000 US servicemen to take part in Operation Project Freedom — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. Approximately 15,000 US servicemen; destroyers and over 100 aircraft will be involved in Operation Project Freedom to free ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz because of the US-Iranian military conflict, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US military support to Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members," CENTCOM said in a statement on the X social network.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would launch Operation Project Freedom on Monday to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the US-Iranian conflict to leave its waters. Trump emphasized that any interference will be dealt with forcefully.