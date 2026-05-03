Relations between EU, US reach point of no return after troops pullout — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 3. /TASS/. The pullout of US troops from Germany shows that a point of no return occurred in relations between the United States and the European Union, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, as reported by the Vecernje Novosti newspaper.

"[The decision of Washington to partly withdraw its troops from Germany] is an important political statement, which speaks of the relations between the two largest Western powers," the Serbian leader said. "Obviously, interests do not coincide anymore and we reached the point of no return," Vucic noted.

The decision made by the US President Donald Trump to pull out the military contingent from Germany is the start of the standoff between Germans and Americans, which will evolve progressively, the head of state noted. Disagreements with Washington may also adversely affect the Serbian economy, politics and business, Vucic added.