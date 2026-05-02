LG files eleven applications for trademark registration in Russia

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. LG Corporation has submitted eleven applications for trademark registration in Russia related to TV and AI, a TASS correspondent found out.

They include LG OLED evo AI, LG OLED AI, LG Micro RGB evo AI, LG Mini RGB evo AI, LG QNED evo AI, LG QNED AI, LG QNED Mini LED AI, LG NANO 4K UHD AI, LG UHD AI, LG Gallery TV AI, LG Smart TV AI, according to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property Rospatent data.

Earlier, Rospatent head Yury Zubov said in an interview with TASS that well-known foreign brands are trying to ensure both registration and extension of their trademarks in Russia. According to him, a trademark is registered to fend off counterfeiting. The copyright holder is also interested in preserving the brand's reputation, even if the market, in this case Russian, is temporarily unavailable.

In March 2025, The Korea Times said that large corporations, including Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, are considering returning to the Russian market in the event of a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions.