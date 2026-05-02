Pentagon says withdrawal of troops from Germany punishment for its position on Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. US military officials have privately made it clear that the decision to withdraw part of the US military from Germany is a punishment for Berlin's position on Iran, The New York Times quoted sources as saying.

According to them, Germany's unwillingness to help the United States in the military operation against Iran has displeased Washington. Although the Pentagon had previously considered reducing its military presence in Germany, this step was nevertheless justified by the desire to punish Germany for criticizing the United States, American military officials acknowledged.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months.

US President Donald Trump said earlier the US was considering reducing its military contingent stationed in Germany, Italy and Spain. The American leader did not explain the reason behind the Germany step, but the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington's military campaign against Iran, pointing out the lack of a clear strategy. On Tuesday, Trump accused Merz of allegedly "considering Iran's possession of nuclear weapons acceptable.".