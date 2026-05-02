Open fire at marine terminal in Tuapse eliminated

KRASNODAR, May 2. /TASS/. Open fire at the marine terminal in Tuapse has been put out, the emergencies center of the Krasnodar Region said.

On the night of May 1, falling debris from a Ukrainian UAV ignited the terminal. No one was injured.

"Open fire was eliminated at the marine terminal in Tuapse. Firefighters managed to contain the fire at 09:22 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 a.m. GMT) with a subsequent elimination of the open fire," it said in a statement.

143 people are working on the site, 25 units of equipment are involved, including from the Emergencies Ministry.