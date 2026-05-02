St. Petersburg airport operations restricted temporarily

ST. PETERSBURG, May 3. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions of airplane arrivals and departures have been triggered in the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

"The Pulkovo Airport. Temporary restrictions of aircraft arrivals and departures have been introduced," the air regulator said.

Such temporary restrictions for arrivals and departures of airplanes were also introduced in the Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow, Rosaviatsiya noted.

"Restrictions are required to ensure flight safety," the regulator added.