Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia is confident that the project on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction will be implemented by the end of 2021, and expects no actions hindering its construction, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Friday.
"We are absolutely confident that the project will be completed and remain a symbol of healthy energy cooperation between Russia and EU countries for many years. In this regard, we surely expect no actions contradicting implementation of the project," he said.
Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline. According to Branch Director of Nord Stream 2 AG Andrei Minin, such actions are provocative and can lead to gas pipeline damage.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisions the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The construction was suspended in December 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped the works due to US sanctions. However, the construction resumed in December 2020.