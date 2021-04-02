Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia is confident that the project on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction will be implemented by the end of 2021, and expects no actions hindering its construction, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Friday.

"We are absolutely confident that the project will be completed and remain a symbol of healthy energy cooperation between Russia and EU countries for many years. In this regard, we surely expect no actions contradicting implementation of the project," he said.