Foreign vessels active in Nord Stream 2 construction area, operator says

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Foreign warships and vessels are demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Branch Director of Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, Andrei Minin told reporters on Thursday.

"Higher activity of naval vessels, airplanes and helicopters and civilian vessels of foreign states is observed in the work area after restarted construction of the offshore segment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, whose actions are often clearly provocative," Minin said.

The 1.5-mile safety area is established when implementing such projects, he said."Nevertheless, naval vessels of foreign countries are constantly registered (including by tactical numbers) near service ships performing work. The Polish antisubmarine warfare airplane PZL-Mielec M-28B1 Rbi is regularly flying around the work area at a small height and closely to the pipelay vessel," the branch director said.