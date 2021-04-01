Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently finished by 95%, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project’s operator, told reporters.

"As of March 31, 2,339 km (out of 2,460 km) or 95% of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline have been laid. About 121 km (5%) of the total length of the pipeline is yet to be laid," the company said.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions. The construction resumed in December 2020 after a year-long pause.

The pipe-laying barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters. In December 2020, it also laid 2.6 km of the pipeline in Germany’s exclusive economic zone. In early March, Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the Akademik Cherskiy pipe-laying vessel would join Fortuna.

On March 31, the Akademik Cherskiy vessel arrived at the construction site to lay pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Nord Stream 2 AG. The ship was stationed in the Baltic Sea in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region where it was going through maintenance.