Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session on Monday. The yuan exchange rate turned higher after declining at the beginning of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were down 0.53%, to 2,710.34 points and 1,091.46 points, respectively. The yuan was down 0.2 kopecks from the previous session’s close, trading at 11.226 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline to 2,718.51 points (-0.23%), while the RTS index stood at 1,094.75 points (-0.23%). At the same time, the yuan had turned higher, gaining 5.1 kopecks to 11.279 rubles.