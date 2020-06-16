German lawmaker urges tit-for-tat steps against US architects of Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Germany, EU should mull response to US measures on Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official

BERLIN, June 16. /TASS/. The German government should consider possible steps in case of expansion of US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, head of the Bundestag [German parliament] Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We should think of whether tit-for-tat measures are needed, for example, punitive sanctions on US LNG," Ernst said. "We should then think whether sanctions should be introduced against senators initiating [the bill on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project — TASS]," he noted.

The possible new sanctions of the US amount to "the unlawful interference in the legislative system of Europe, the sovereignty of Germany and Europe," the politician said.