Russian economy to move to more balanced growth in Q2 2024

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian economy will start changing to more balanced growth rates in the second quarter of 2024, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"The economy will start shifting to more balanced growth rates from the second quarter [of 2024]," she said.

The Central Bank increased the GDP growth rate estimate to 2.5-3% in the base case with consideration of the situation evolved now in the Russian economy, Nabiullina noted.