Dardanelles temporarily closed due to fire on board of dry cargo carrier

ANKARA, April 25. /TASS/. A fire broke out on board of the Ak Discovery bulk carrier under the Barbados flag when passing through the Dardanelles and the traffic in the strait is temporarily halted in both ways, the Turkish Coast Guard said on the X social network.

"An alert about the fire in the engine room was received from the board of the 107-meter bulk carrier Ak Discovery moving in the area of the Dardanelles Strait, en route from Egypt to Bulgaria. Rescue craft were promptly sent to the ship and fire extinguishing started. The strait is temporarily closed in both ways," the Coast Guard said.

The bulk carrier crew was evacuated, the authority added.