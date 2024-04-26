Top Chinese diplomat calls for creating conditions for talks on Ukraine

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to create conditions for peace talks in an interview with Qatari newspaper The Peninsula.

"The risk of the crisis deepening and escalating is still there. The international community should strengthen unity and pool efforts to de-escalate the conflict," he pointed out, according to an excerpt from the interview posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website. "There is no magic bullet to resolve the crisis. All parties need to start with themselves, creating conditions for a ceasefire and peace talks," Wang added.

The top Chinese diplomat also called for "resolutely opposing attempts to take advantage of the chaos and add fuel to the fire."

Wang reiterated China’s support for the idea of an international conference on resolving the Ukraine crisis where Moscow and Kiev could discuss possible solutions on an equal footing.