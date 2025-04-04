US intends to increase military spending to 5% of GDP — Rubio

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that Washington intends to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

"Sure, we are heading there now," he said at a press conference in Brussels, broadcast by C-SPAN.

"We are going to have to spend more on national security, because we have a global footprint," Rubio added, clarifying that the US holds certain security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in the Middle East and the Western hemisphere.

Rubio also stressed that the US administration is not demanding that NATO allies immediately increase military spending, but wants them to aim for the same level.

"[I mentioned] getting up to 5% at some point, and I'm not saying overnight, but to get to that point. We think that's what NATO allies need," the state secretary noted, stressing the positive momentum in this direction.