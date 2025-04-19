US’ threats to abandon talks on Ukraine directed against Kiev rather than Moscow — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. Washington’s threats to walk away from the negotiation process on Ukraine are directed against the Kiev regime rather than Moscow, the Axios portal said, citing European officials.

"Two European diplomats confirmed Rubio said Trump was losing his patience and might withdraw from the process if a deal wasn't reached soon," the portal wrote, adding that "three European diplomats felt Rubio's comments were mostly aimed at the Ukrainians."

"A source close to the Ukrainian government also said it seemed Rubio's comments were aimed at pressing Ukraine. The source was also concerned that a Trump withdrawal from the negotiations could lead to suspension of US military aid to Ukraine," the portal noted.

The European diplomats pointed out that during talks in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not mentioned "increasing the pressure on Russia." "The impression was that Rubio and Witkoff are under a lot of pressure from Trump and they are channeling it to the other players," a European diplomat said.

According to Axios, Rubio said that US President Donald Trump had decided that "he has dedicated a lot of time and energy to this, and there are a lot of things going on in the world right now that we need to be focused on."

"We need to figure out <…> within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term. If it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," the top US diplomat added.

Rubio told reporters in Paris that Trump may abandon his efforts to settle the Ukraine crisis if there is no immediate progress. "We’re not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end," he explained.

Earlier, Trump himself did not rule out the US leaving the negotiations. "Now if, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, ‘You're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people.’ And we're going to just take a pass, but hopefully we won't have to do that," he told reporters at the White House.