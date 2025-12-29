Gold price falls below $4,400 per troy ounce, first time since December 22

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for February 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time since December 22, 2025.

As of 5:30 PM Moscow time, the price of the precious metal had fallen 3.65% to $4,386.6 per troy ounce. By 5:35 PM Moscow time, the price of gold had slowed to $4,395.4 per troy ounce (-3.46%).

By 5:45 PM Moscow time, the price of gold had slowed to $4,391.8 per troy ounce (-3.53%).