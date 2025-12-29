Russian Railways Board approves 2026 investment program

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Russian Railways approved the corporate investment program for 2026 in the amount of 713.6 bln rubles ($9.2 bln), the company’s press service said.

"The Board approved the investment program and the financial plan of Russian Railways for 2026. The Russian Railways’ investment program is set at the level of 713.6 bln rubles," the railway holding said.

The bulk of funds will be spent to maintain fixed assets of the company and assure transportation safety. Russian Railways will also buy up to 400 locomotives and up to 190 passenger railcars.