US-based Colombian national enlists mercenaries for Ukrainian army

DONETSK, March 17. /TASS/. A Colombian national named Jesús, involved in the recruitment of his fellow countrymen to the Ukrainian army, is based in the United States, which is clear from his post on a messenger, showing him casting his ballot in Colombia’s parliamentary elections.

A photo in the post shows a document, called electoral certificate, or certificado electoral in Spanish, which was issued in the US. The document is given to voters after they cast their ballots and provides them with a number of advantages, including a day off.

"Our people in Spain, Poland and other countries have already shown their commitment to democracy," Jesús wrote in a caption to the photo.

TASS reported earlier that Colombian nationals acted as mediators in the recruitment of their compatriots to the Ukrainian armed forces. Captive Colombian mercenary Jose Luis Pocheco Navarra said in a conversation with TASS that he had also been recruited by a person named Jesús.

According to the captive, it is Jesús that searches for Colombians willing to go to Ukraine, holds negotiations with them and arranges their travel to the country, while the Ukrainian authorities provide documents to justify their trips through recruiters.