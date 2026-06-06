OPEC+ ministers to meet online this Sunday

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The OPEC+ ministers meeting will be held in the videoconference format this Sunday.

The OPEC countries will also meet on June 7 for the first time after the withdrawal of the UAE from the organizations. The meetings of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and seven leading countries of the OPEC+ are also scheduled for this Sunday.

OPEC+ ministers and OPEC countries have their meetings once in six months. Their last meeting was on November 30, 2025. The OPEC+ monitoring committee holds its meetings once per two months to discuss the market condition and the deal performance. Seven leading OPEC+ countries (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman) stage monthly meetings.