ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Germany's refusal to receive gas through the remaining string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline cannot be explained by rational considerations as Berlin had to purchase energy resources at exorbitant prices, Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislature, said in an interview with TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for the Nord Stream-1, apparently, how can one refuse [it], how can one explain to their population that 'we will continue to buy gas, oil, LNG at 3-4 times higher prices, destroying our competitiveness, our economy, and reducing the welfare of citizens.' Well, what else can this be explained by?" Matviyenko noted.

The West is silent on the "largest state terrorist" act of destroying the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were a beneficial international project for all, she stressed.

"They were destroyed - and silence is present. <...> Someone was caught, Ukraine's involvement is clear, but no measures are being taken," Matviyenko said.