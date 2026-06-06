VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has effectively decided to turn a blind eye to Ukraine’s violation yesterday of the ceasefire agreed through the agency’s mediation for repairs to the external power supply line of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The Ukrainian side provided written guarantees that ceasefire would be fully observed…The guarantees proved to be unreliable. 5 Russian sappers were heavily wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack. The reaction of the IAEA is rather strange. De-facto the Agency turned blind eye to the violation of guaranties received from the Ukrainian side, which compromised the role of the IAEA," he wrote on X social media platform.

Ulyanov said earlier that the West’s silence about attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Iran’s Bushehr NPP makes such incident a routine thing.