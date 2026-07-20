Specialists from Ukraine, France take part in terror planning in Africa — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. French and Ukrainian specialists are playing an active role in planning terrorist operations in Africa, Anatoly Bashkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of African States, told TASS.

The activity exactly involves planning not only intelligence sharing, the senior Russian diplomat noted.

"These are French and partially Ukrainian specialists who are taking an active part in the use of means of combat in planning these operations," Bashkin said.

When asked if specialists from other European countries too have a role in these operations, the diplomat noted that this "could be the case in certain fields of using specific weapons." "But since this is a French zone and, most importantly, the language used in communication with terrorists is French, this is primarily France," he revealed.

With French being the primary language for "getting the work of arming and planning explained and discussing operations," the Ukrainians use translation services, Bashkov emphasized.