Four railway workers injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk Region town

KURSK, July 20. /TASS/. Four railway workers were injured after Ukrainian drones struck the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Enemy drones struck the area around the railway station in the town of Lgov. The station has been temporarily closed to passenger traffic due to the counterterrorism operation regime, and there were no passengers there at the time. Unfortunately, four male railway employees were injured. Three sustained minor injuries, while the fourth was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. Our doctors are providing all the necessary medical assistance," Khinshtein wrote on Max.

The governor added that a municipal administration vehicle arrived at the station just as the strike occurred. No one inside was injured, but the vehicle was damaged.