Iran strikes US radar system, hangar with drones in Kuwait — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) delivered strikes on a US radar system and a MQ9 drone storage facility at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem air base on Monday.

"Our courageous fighters <...> completely destroyed an early warning radar system and delivered strikes on a hangar <...> housing MQ9 UAVs at Ali Al Salem base, using drones," Tasnim quoted the Iranian elite army unit as saying in a statement.

Several drones were destroyed as a result of the attack, the statement reads.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Kuwait Army said the country’s air defenses were repelling a drone attack.