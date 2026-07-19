MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Fighters from the Battlegroup East liberated the village of Volnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost approximately 1,500 servicemen in the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian troop groups in the special military operation zone, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost over 210 personnel in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, up to 200 in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, over 195 from the in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup South, over 340 in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center, up to 480 in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East, and over 75 in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Dnepr.