POTSDAM /Germany/, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, has emphasized that the ongoing immunity granted to those responsible for the sabotage against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines is fueling a dangerous chain reaction.

"Who is behind this terrorist attack? The fact that it was a terrorist act is now beyond question, not only for us but even for the German government," he stated. "Yet, we remain in the dark about the perpetrators. All the claims about a pleasure yacht with amateur divers are simply fabrications. We must identify who orchestrated and executed this act of terror."

Nechayev criticized the lack of transparency from German law enforcement, noting, "For now, they are remaining silent on the matter."

He warned that the impunity surrounding these attacks is encouraging further destabilization, citing incidents on the Turk Stream and the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, where Ukrainian authorities and others are attempting to disrupt gas supplies to Europe.

In connection with these developments, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on April 5 that Serbian law enforcement had uncovered a shipment of explosives near a gas pipeline linking the country to Hungary – a clear act of sabotage. Djuro Jovanic, director of Serbia’s Military Security Agency, later revealed that intelligence suspects a foreign national was behind the plot. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has denied any involvement in the attempted sabotage.

The attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which happened on September 26, 2022, marked a significant escalation. The blasts destroyed three pipelines of the system. Only one – Nord Stream 2 – remained intact. Nord Stream – a 1,224-kilometer gas carrier under the Baltic Sea – connects Vyborg, in Russia, to Greifswald, in Germany. Nord Stream 2, designed to have a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters annually, was completed on September 10, 2021, but was never put into operation. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has classified the incident as an act of international terrorism.

Russian authorities have consistently reported obstructions in the investigation, saying that parties involved are actively hindering progress. On April 29, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, announced that Moscow intends to appeal to the International Court of Justice if Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland fail to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the Nord Stream 2 explosions.