St. Petersburg signs 74 agreements worth $9.95 bln at SPIEF-2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The total value of agreements signed by St. Petersburg at SPIEF exceeded 730 bln rubles ($9.95 bln), St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said.

"At the concluded SPIEF 2026, St. Petersburg signed 74 agreements, including 41 investment agreements, worth a total of 731.72 bln rubles . This is the third-highest figure in the forum’s history. The new SPIEF became one of the most productive forums for the city," the city administration’s press service quoted the governor as saying.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.