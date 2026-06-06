INTERVIEW: Europe no longer attractive global hub, has only itself to blame — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Europe has ceased to be a center of attraction in terms of economy, innovation, and demographics, and it has only itself to blame for it, former Austrian Foreign Minister and head of the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

She noted that in recent years, a lot of Arabic and Spanish could be heard at SPIEF.

"That’s simply a reflection of the times. It’s interesting that American companies were here again this year. The world has changed, and overall I have much more confidence in the South and the East. And I have been saying this for a long time, even before this whole situation with the war in Ukraine began. Because for me, Europe is no longer the focus of attention. And it hasn’t been for a long time," Kneissl said.

"From a demographic standpoint, we have been left behind. We are not particularly strong in innovation either," she continued. "We are to blame for the economic crises we are experiencing in Germany and other countries. There is too much bureaucracy, too much ideology in the energy sector, and the selection of personnel is too poor."

According to her, there are even bigger problems on top of that.

"And now, in just about every corporation, everyone has their own director of geopolitical affairs who explains where the Strait of Hormuz is. We are to blame for a great many of these problems ourselves. And some people are still trying to point the finger at Russia and say: this is ‘Putin’s inflation’ or this is ‘the Russian recession.’ You still hear this in Germany and especially in Austria," the analyst noted.

At the same time, she believes that there are forces in some countries that hold a different view. "There are also those who have realized that they created their own problems and that they must solve them on their own," Kneissl stressed.

SPIEF

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.