ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Western countries are failing to respond to Kiev's state terrorism, but the truth "comes out anyway," Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There has been no reaction [from the West] to Ukraine's state-sponsored terrorism, even though innocent people are dying: attacks on a train, on a bus carrying Ukrainians and Russians, and so on. It's appalling, and then there was the attack on a college full of children. They are completely ignoring it, keeping silent, and trying to blame Russia for everything," the Federation Council speaker said, commenting on Ukraine's recent drone attacks on civilian targets.

Matviyenko said that, in part thanks to events such as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with heads of leading global news agencies, "the truth comes out anyway."

"And the world is waking up, realizing who is who," the Federation Council speaker added.