ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Western officials have turned Ukraine into their own "money laundering office," making it both an instrument of aggression and a source of profit, Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said.

"The task of the Anglo-Saxons to bring Eurasia to major conflicts has been partially fulfilled. The Ukrainian conflict became the key project in this entire big game. Having provoked it, the West gradually turned Ukraine from an alleged object of protection into an instrument of aggression and, at the same time, into a tool for its own enrichment. It is, overall, a very convenient mechanism. In essence, Ukraine today has been turned into a money laundering office for officials from London, Brussels, and Berlin alike," he said.

Kobyakov also called Vladimir Zelensky’s open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a "clownish stunt." "How can one respond to rudeness? Polite people ignore it. And if someone wants to attract attention in such a way, it cannot be called anything other than a ‘clownish stunt,’" Kobyakov said.