LONDON, June 7. /TASS/. The Royal Navy spent more than a third of its combat deployments in 2025 tracking Russian submarines, The Sunday Times reported, citing the UK’s First Sea Lord, Gwyn Jenkins.

He said that British ships were used "dozens of times" and stated that Russia's actions allegedly pose a direct challenge to Britain's security and prosperity.

The Russian Embassy in London dismissed statements of UK officiials that Russian submarines threaten subsea cables in the Atlantic. Russian diplomats reminded that the Western countries are responsible for the real attack against the subsea infrastructure. the explosion at Nord Stream gas pipelines.