Russia talks with UN about Ukraine bias, but no one listens — MFA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian side conducts talks with UN officials over their bias on issues related to the Ukraine crisis, but Moscow is still not being heard, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that in recent years "cooperation with senior UN officials has been difficult" due to a "systemic inability of the Secretariat to act objectively and impartially in the context of the Ukraine crisis, avoid double standards, and resist pressure from individual UN member states."

"We are forced to regularly hold talks with UN officials, reminding them of the need to comply with the UN Charter and the obligation under Article 100 to maintain impartiality," Logvinov said. "However, for now, they refuse to hear us," he pointed out.