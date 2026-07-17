KURSK, July 17. /TASS/. FPV drone operators of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed four Ukrainian ground robotic systems in the Sumy Region over the past day, an UAV company commander with the call sign Yantar told TASS.

"The UAV company’s FPV drone operators destroyed four enemy ground robotic systems, which were transporting ammunition and provisions for Ukrainian troops. The targets were quickly engaged as a result of a joint operation with airborne reconnaissance. Continuous communications were established between the crews and the UAV control center using standard equipment. "The units are manned around the clock," he said.

The company commander added that by striking Ukrainian robotic vehicles Russian troops disrupt the enemy logistics for delivering materiel, ammunition, and food to forward positions.