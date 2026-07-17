Russia, Azerbaijan settle all issues related to 2024 AZAL plane crash — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku have settled all issues related to the December 2024 crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he opened talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"This year, agreements reached at the highest level and efforts made by our governments and ministries made it possible to resolve all issues related to the aftermath of the AZAL passenger plane crash that occurred on December 25, 2024," he pointed out.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane en route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Russia’s Grozny in Chechnya crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Thirty-eight people were killed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in April 2026 that Moscow and Baku had reached a comprehensive settlement, including compensation payments, following the AZAL flight crash, which was accidentally struck by air defenses upon entering Russian airspace.