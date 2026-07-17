Russian scientists developing about 25 systems for ITER installation — minister

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. Russian research teams are developing around 25 high-tech systems for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said.

"Russia’s contribution today is highly significant. Around 25 high-tech systems for this large-scale facility are being manufactured by Russian teams. These are our universities, research institutes, and enterprises operating under the coordinating role of the Rosatom State Corporation," he told reporters following a meeting with ITER Director-General Pietro Barabaschi.

The minister described ITER as "the largest and, arguably, the most complex megascience project from every perspective," adding that the project itself came about thanks to the Soviet and Russian scientist and Russian Academy of Sciences Academician Yevgeny Velikhov. Falkov also highlighted the pivotal role played by Barabaschi and his team in ensuring "effective coordination and constructive collaboration" among all project participants.

"It is fundamentally important that Russia’s participation in the ITER project is structured in such a way that 90% of our contribution consists of investments in Russian enterprises and research teams. Since a significant portion, 90% as I mentioned, goes toward designing and manufacturing high-tech components for this large-scale facility, and then delivering and assembling them here. Thus, this world’s largest project remains a unique space of trust, connecting states and leading researchers in the pursuit of a common goal, the emergence of a new type of energy," he concluded.