MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries are helping Ukraine conduct cyber operations against Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said commenting on EU and NATO attempts to accuse Russia of "malicious cyber activities."

According to the diplomat, the West not only ignores a genuine threat to international information security, "but also provides assistance to Bankovaya (the Ukrainian presidential administration), including through the IT Coalition in Support of Ukraine and the Tallinn Mechanism."

"Cyber operations against Russia are being conducted at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, now with Ukraine's participation," she said.

"Moreover, the alliance is not restricting itself to logistical support and training. Entire units of Western military and intelligence services are permanently stationed in Ukraine, coordinating the actions of Kiev's hackers in real time," she said.