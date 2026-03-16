Iraq to restore functioning of old oil pipeline to Turkey within a week — oil minister

TUNIS, March 16. /TASS/. Iraq is going to restore functioning of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan old pipeline within a week, Oil Minister of Iraq Hayyan Abdul Ghani said.

"The Iraqi-Turkish pipeline for oil transportation from Kirkuk, with its throughput capacity totaling 200,000-250,000 barrels per day, currently undergoes its final inspection and revamping," the minister said in the video address.

"Hydrostatic tests remain to be held during a week, making it possible to pump oil directly from Kirkuk fields to the pipeline, bypassing Iraqi Kurdistan," the minister added.