Gladkov’s, Bogomaz’s resignations, Putin’s visit to China: topics of Kremlin’s briefing

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The resignations of Vyacheslav Gladkov and Alexander Bogomaz from their posts as governors and preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China were the main topics of Thursday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 10th Congress of the Russian Mechanical Engineers Union.

- Putin’s visit to China will take place soon, and the dates will be announced shortly: "We will announce them very soon. This visit is being prepared. We can say that preparations are already complete; we are just putting the finishing touches on it. It will take place very soon."

On resignations of Gladkov, Bogomaz

- Vyacheslav Gladkov and Alexander Bogomaz worked for many years as governors under extraordinary conditions and demonstrated high effectiveness: "As you know, both of these former governors worked under extraordinary conditions for many years and demonstrated high effectiveness. They will certainly be offered employment options."

- There are no complaints about their work.

- Putin spoke with Gladkov and Bogomaz before accepting their resignations from their governor posts: "Of course, there was communication, yes."

- "Naturally, as heads of regions - such important regions in our time - they were in constant contact with the head of state.".